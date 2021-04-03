OST (OST) Market Cap Achieves $30.02 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $30.02 million and $2.54 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00672643 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027968 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

