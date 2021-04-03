Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $611.20 Million

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $611.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.30 million to $650.10 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $351.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

