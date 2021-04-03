Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 1,645,619 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

