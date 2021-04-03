OWNDATA Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $13.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00068514 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003095 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

