Oxen Price Hits $1.34 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $71.90 million and $213,255.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,050.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,061.76 or 0.03491533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.31 or 0.00349385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.86 or 0.00951494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $259.36 or 0.00439224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.77 or 0.00382339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00279687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,645,301 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.