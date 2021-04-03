Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OZON shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $414,000.

OZON opened at $58.00 on Friday. Ozon has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.10.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

