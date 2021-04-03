PAID Network Price Tops $4.37 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00007376 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 129.3% higher against the dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $277.27 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00074452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00301027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00091373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00747018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015156 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

Buying and Selling PAID Network

