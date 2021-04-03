PancakeSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $267.66 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $16.69 or 0.00028023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $267.66 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00074203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00288823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00752785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010260 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 148,006,495 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

