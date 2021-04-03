Panda Yield Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00005437 BTC on exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $325,122.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00679376 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028202 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,216,666 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,559 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

