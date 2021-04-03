Pantos Price Tops $0.30 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Pantos has traded up 100.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $8.38 million and $53,759.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00329289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.15 or 0.00777319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00090849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027644 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016491 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,259,677 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

