Paparazzi Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $15,022.64 and $258.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.00671650 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027908 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars.

