PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 160.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of PAR Technology worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 77,617 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 103.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 185.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 69,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

