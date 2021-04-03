Parachute Market Cap Tops $17.92 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Parachute has a market cap of $17.92 million and $399,528.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,434,698 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

