Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$1,527,173.55 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

Kenneth George Pinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXT. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.