Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,962 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,287,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 919,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $21.82 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Truist Securities increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

