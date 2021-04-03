Parkgene (GENE) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $368,451.08 and $31.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00053218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.69 or 0.00674634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00027637 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.