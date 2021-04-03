ParkinGo Reaches One Day Volume of $10,444.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 75.8% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $10,444.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,739.44 or 0.99647991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00036119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00093162 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.