PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 38.6% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00002964 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $197.04 million and $2.78 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00068951 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,587,777 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

