Patientory Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY)

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028019 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory's total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory's official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

