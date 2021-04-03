Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.58

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $11.11. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 1,688 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of 157.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATI. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.