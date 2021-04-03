Patron Hits Market Capitalization of $10.91 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Patron has a total market cap of $10.91 million and $7,083.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 365.1% higher against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.20 or 0.00667095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027934 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

