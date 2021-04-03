Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

