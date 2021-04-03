Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $185.41 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

