Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

