Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

