Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $993.46 million and approximately $73.61 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00049019 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 984,001,238 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

