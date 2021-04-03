Paxos Standard Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $982.81 million and approximately $70.08 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 984,001,238 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

