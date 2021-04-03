PAYCENT Hits Market Capitalization of $498,066.49 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $498,066.49 and $1,963.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00677634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027447 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

