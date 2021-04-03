Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.17.

Paycom Software stock opened at $376.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 133.60, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

