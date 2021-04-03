PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of PayPal worth $458,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,050,000 after purchasing an additional 533,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

