PayPie (PPP) Price Tops $0.0347 on Major Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. PayPie has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $2,938.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00052329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.80 or 0.00678349 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027555 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

