PayPie Trading 18.8% Higher This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. PayPie has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $2,047.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00679376 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028202 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

