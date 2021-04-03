Paytomat (PTI) Trading Up 86.4% This Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $232,495.42 and approximately $29,493.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded up 86.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00329289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.15 or 0.00777319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00090849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027644 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016491 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

