PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $43.95 million and $437,924.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.21 or 0.00677126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027284 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,619,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,287,544 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.