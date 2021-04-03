Peerplays Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $88,027.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00328472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.00782004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00091190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016257 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

