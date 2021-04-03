Peerplays Price Up 10.1% This Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $85,017.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00075694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00290805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00796653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00090908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

