Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

PENN opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

