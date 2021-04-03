PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNNT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $384.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

