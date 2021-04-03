PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 269,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 201,827 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $9,531,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 125,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $845,468.13. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 283,450 shares worth $17,709,181. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSI opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

