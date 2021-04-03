PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 31,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $6,060,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 283,450 shares worth $17,709,181. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

