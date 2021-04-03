Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Peony token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $1.40 million and $2,522.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Token Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,249,391 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

