Peony Reaches One Day Volume of $1,513.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Peony has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $1.42 million and $1,513.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001843 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 109.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,242,839 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

