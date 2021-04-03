pEOS Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 11% against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $1.69 million and $147.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00297632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00752641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015203 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

