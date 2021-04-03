Perlin Market Capitalization Tops $83.78 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $83.78 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.32 or 0.00670159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

