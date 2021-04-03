Perlin Price Reaches $0.18 (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Perlin has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $87.67 million and $15.15 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00678077 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00027812 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

