Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 187,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,550,000. Prologis comprises approximately 2.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

PLD stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.50. 2,922,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

