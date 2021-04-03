Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires New Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned approximately 0.10% of AerCap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

