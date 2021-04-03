Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires Shares of 65,565 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000. Medtronic comprises about 1.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.19. 6,020,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.98. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

