Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires Shares of 662,274 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 662,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.14% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.04.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 2,865,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,796. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

