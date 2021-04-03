Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 132,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,567,000. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 1.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,676,000 after acquiring an additional 47,283 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. 862,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,194. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

